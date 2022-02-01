Severe storms to bring heavy rain, damaging winds to Riverina

news, local-news,

Parts of the Riverina have again been put on notice to brace for severe thunderstorms. The Bureau of Meteorology has said severe thunderstorms were developing in the region on Tuesday afternoon and could bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds. The bureau said a very humid and unstable airmass is moving across central parts of NSW and producing severe thunderstorms. Those storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours, it said. IN OTHER NEWS Locations which may be affected include Wagga, Albury, Griffith, Narrandera, Jerilderie and Darlington Point. At 3.30pm, storms were evident on the weather radar around Sandigo and also Junee. The alert is one of numerous severe thunderstorm warnings that have been issued this week, amid ongoing humid and unstable weather across the region. A severe storm caused damage and power outages in Narrandera on Friday night, with trees toppled and heavy rain leading to flash flooding. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/c13d868a-06a1-4ea4-aadf-b2a6a6ad2c8f.png/r0_289_700_685_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg