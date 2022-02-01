news, local-news,

WAGGA's Tongan residents need the community's support as they raise funds for their relatives impacted when disaster struck their island nation. Two weeks after the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai and its subsequent tsunami left Tonga ravaged by ash and water, locals are only now discovering the full extent of what happened on January 15. Wagga resident Loata Toia recalled the emotional phone call between her husband and his mother after 14 days without any communication. "My mother in law explained, they were just in the house cooking when they heard this massive bang," she said. "Everyone didn't move, they just froze... they heard a few thumps after that, then they could feel the whole ground shaking. "Not long after that, they could see the ash just kind of fall around them." Mrs Toia's aunty lives on the small Tongan island of 'Eua, with a population of about 4,000 residents. "Their what you call a town, which is like four shops, were all damaged," she said. "The water quality's unreliable because obviously, testing still has to happen, and they're all farmers, so they've got livestock that has no food because the grounds are poisoned." Sione (Johnny) Fekeila, who spoke to The Daily Advertiser three days following the eruption, said he too has now been in contact with his family in Tonga. "They were fine because they're a bit more inland," he said. "People who live near that beaches have been most affected, but the main issue is the pollution and ash. "The crops are dying and the seawater has become contaminated following of the eruption, and 80 per cent of their food resource its fishing." With support from Wagga Reddies Rugby Club, Mr Fekeila, his wife Emma, Mrs Toia and her husband Penisimani are organising a charity evening at the Palm and Pawn on March 12. "About 58 Tongans reside here in Wagga and some of them have only been here a few months, so Tonga is still their home," Mrs Toia said. "We put forward to Reddies that we could actually help the immediate family of the Tongans that reside here [in Wagga]. "That will have a more significant impact rather than sending funds elsewhere." Members of the Pacific Islander community have begun preparing for a beautiful night of traditional food and dance which invites Wagga to come and celebrate their culture while raising money. Having already set up a GoFundMe page, it is hoped that $15,000 can be raised to send a shipping container full of non-perishable goods to the island. "We have been so overwhelmed with love from the community and people willing to give for free but the cost of the shipping container is definitely what we are striving for." Those wishing to donate can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/Hope-for-Tonga-from-Wagga-Wagga. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/aec7655d-2c0f-41ae-8c54-0d289ffc1240.jpg/r10_0_4021_2266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg