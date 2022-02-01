sport, local-sport, tolland, kaylem fitzpatrick, thomas sutton, isaac devries, daniel okot, aaron mo'ane, pascoe cup, soccer

TOLLAND has kicked off their rebuild with the return of four talented juniors. New coach Aaron Mo'ane has got the new era at Tolland underway with the return of Kaylem Fitzpatrick, Isaac Devries, Thomas Sutton and Daniel Okot. All four came through the ranks at Tolland but have spent time away and will now return for the upcoming Pascoe Cup season. Fitzpatrick has returned to Wagga after time in Melbourne with Swinburne University, while Devries and Sutton are back after short stints at Henwood Park and Wagga United respectively. Okot has been part of the Wagga City Wanderers squad for the past five years and is keen to return to Tolland and test himself in the Pascoe Cup. Mo'ane, who also returned to Tolland this year after one season co-coaching Wagga United, is thrilled to welcome the four juniors back to the club. "I've tried to get boys who are going to want to play for the club, they're going to want to play for each other," Mo'ane said. "There's no blaming, it's very much a team environment and that's what I want." Tolland were in ninth spot with just the one win when COVID-19 forced the early end to last season. Mo'ane returned to the club to lead the rebuild and believes all four players will bring important elements to his Tolland team. "Kaylem's massive. He's such a natural leader. We've got a young squad and I was worried about a lack of leadership but as soon as he came, even training intensity just lifted. It's good to have him back," Mo'ane said. "Isaac will be big down back. He'll work next to Jaxon Wait. Jacko's pretty young so it will work really well because Isaac's been there, he's played a lot of first grade games, he's got the experience to help Jacko and the structure that we want to play. "The amount of growth Thomas has every year, in terms of playing football, is just insane. He's explosive and getting better and better. "I'm really excited for Dan, and especially those that are around him. He's quality, he's played Wanderers for that long and you can tell in the first couple of sessions we've done, his touches are bang on." MORE SPORT NEWS Fitzpatrick, who will play a defensive midfield role, is happy to be back at Tolland. "Obviously I grew up playing junior soccer there so it's quite exciting to be back there with this new team to see how we go this season," Fitzpatrick said. "We've got a few good players and can improve on last season." Okot, who is set for an attacking midfield role, is excited by what the future holds at Tolland. "I'm pretty excited. it's something new, I'm pretty keen. I just wanted to play in the local league and test the first grade comp and see how I went," Okot said. "What Aaron (Mo'ane) is doing is pretty cool. He's got an interesting game plan, I'm on board with that and I think I can add a little bit of spice into that."

