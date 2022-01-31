sport, local-sport, michael babic, matt menser, henwood park, coach, pascoe cup, retirement, football wagga, soccer

The experienced Henwood Park coaching partnership of Michael Babic and Matt Menser will not continue for a second season. Both Babic and Menser have informed the Hawks that they are unable to commit to a second year in the top job this year. In a further blow to Henwood Park, Menser has every intention of hanging up the boots from first grade football. The duo's decision comes just 12 months after Henwood Park lured the pair to the club on the back of guiding Wagga City Wanderers to their maiden NPL Two title. Babic, who works at Calvary Hospital, explained that he did not have the time to commit to a second year in the job. "With all the (COVID) stuff that's going on, I just can't commit to it," Babic revealed. "I'm going to be very time poor, there's a lot of stuff and so much unknown at the hospital that the time that it takes out on weekends and the training paddock, I just don't have the time to commit to it." Babic, now a successful non-playing coach, said it was a simple decision to make despite there being plenty he will miss at Henwood Park. "It was easy in that the reality is that the time's not there. It was pretty much made for me. I just can't do it," he said. "It was hard in that I like the group and Henwood Park's a good club and I think we were building some nice stuff there. There's some good young talent there and the club and the team has a lot of potential and it would have been nice to take that forward in another year with them. "I thought we were building nicely towards the end of last year. There are some really good young kids there, and if I was there for another year, maybe some other people would have come on board as well so from that point of view, I'm disappointed, but the reality of it is I just can't commit to it." MORE SPORT NEWS Henwood Park sat in third position on the Pascoe Cup table last year when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the season. The impact of COVID-19, and ongoing rules and restrictions, over the past two years made Menser's mind up for him. "After the last two years, I just couldn't be bothered going through it again," Menser said. "You never know what's going to happen and there's too much stuff that goes on with it so I'll just look after the kids instead. "I just can't fit it in with work and the family. I don't want to give away that much time." Menser, even at 37, was still arguably the best player in the Pascoe Cup competition last year. He said the time has come to move on. "I don't see myself going around at all this year, and if I do it will just be Friday nights or something," he said. "I feel pretty good, I just couldn't really be bothered to be honest. I think it's time. I'm 38 this year, it's time to give up. "I'm pretty happy with it, pretty comfortable with it. I coach my son's team so that's enough for me now. If I get the itch halfway through the year, I'll never say never, but I think the time's come." Henwood Park advertised for coaching positions in early January but are yet to announce a replacement for Babic and Menser.

