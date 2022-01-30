South Wagga keeps hold of top spot

sport, local-sport,

Wagga City are still the only team to get the better of South Wagga this season as the Blues dominated Wagga RSL on Saturday. Taking advantage of winning the toss and sending in the Cats, the Blues fired early at Harris Park. Wagga RSL were 3-3 and things didn't improve too much. Captain Sam Perry top scored with 17 as the Bulldogs were bowled out for 92. South Wagga then chased down the total three wickets down. READ MORE Captain Luke Gerhard was pleased to chalk up another win. "I'd say both captains would have bowled and the first 15 overs were tough for them," Gerhard said. "We took some new ball wickets, bowled them out fairly cheaply and then the wicket started to play a bit better. "We definitely got the best end of the deal. "It was that muggy it could have rained at any time so it was pleasing the boys went out there and done the job." Bake Harper (32) and Jake Scott (28 not out) ensured a relatively quick chase to sew up the four points. The win keeps South Wagga on top of the ladder but level on points with Wagga City. The Cats have beaten the Blues on three occasions, twice in the Twenty20 competition, and despite another big win Gerhard is still looking for better. "It is good to be on top spot but we're got some areas to improve on that's for sure," he said. "Our fielding wasn't quite up to scratch so we'll just keep working on that towards the back end of the year."

