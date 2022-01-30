Kooringal Colts get timing just right for victory

sport, local-sport,

Kooringal Colts beat the rain and St Michaels to get their first one-day victory on the board. Spin was the key as Colts tried to rush through their overs as the weather started to turn in their twilight clash with St Michaels at Robertson Oval. After a tough start with the bat, Kooringal Colts recovered to post 269, their best score of the season. They were then well on top with the ball, with Saints at 4-63 as the weather closed. Captain Keenan Hanigan was thrilled the team got in the required 20 overs well in front of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score. "That's why we bowled 15 overs of spin just to get the overs in and we were lucky enough to take some wickets bowling spin and we were lucky enough to get 21 overs in which constitutes a game so it was happy days," Hanigan said. After losing two early wickets, Colts were able to get back on top aws Andrew Dutton (53) and Daniel Perri (43) put on 98 for the third wicket partnership. READ MORE Hanigan was thrilled with their batting display. "It's been a long time, probably the prelim final last year, since we've scored that many runs. "Everytime you score 270 you put yourselves in a good position to win the match and we did that. It was good to see our batters stand up. "We knew the first 10 overs with the new ball was going to do a bit and unfortunately we lost the two Starr boys fairly early but after that 10-over mark it seemed to get easier and that is where Pez (Perri) and Dutto (Dutton) put a crucial partnership on and set up a good platform for the lower order." Following the good start, Mat Etchells (39), Shaun Smith (39), Hanigan (28) and Darcy Irvine (26) ensured they reached a big total. Hanigan then picked up two wickets as Saints fell well behind the pace. Captain Nathan Corby was unbeaten on 23 when the rain came with his side at 4-63, 62 runs behind the par score. After going winless through the first half of the season, Colts have won four of their past six matches across all formats. Hanigan was hoping a form in the Twenty20s could give the club some momentum. Now he's looking to continue that when they face Wagga RSL, one of the teams who are now eight points above them on the ladder, at Harris Park on Saturday. "We just have to be consistent now and that's the challenge," Hanigan said. "The results that we wanted to happen happened and while it is nice to see those results but at the end of the day we can only control what we can do on the field. "We just have to keep winning and if we keep winning the ladder will take care of itself." The win ensured Colts keep hold of the Koetz-Jolliffe Cup.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/78bd150c-0463-4674-a025-9fd8149dfa7b.jpg/r7_243_2945_1903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg