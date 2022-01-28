sport, local-sport,

WAGGA City captain-coach Josh Thompson feels their is scope to expand the Twenty20 competition to more games, with the twilight matches in particular proving a big hit with players and spectators. The Cats have won both editions of the competition after proving too strong for an undermanned South Wagga in Tuesday's final at Robertson Oval. As is stands, every team plays each other in the space of less than two weeks, before a straight final is played. The shorter games, and the fact many have been played around sunset, has ensured more people have been able to watch first grade cricket. "I do enjoy the short format. Everyone watches it on TV and it's really good our comp is taking it seriously," Thompson said. "It would be really nice if we can have access to a few more grounds for night cricket, it takes some pressure off some curators as well." OTHER NEWS Thompson believes more games will help the Twenty20 trophy improve its prestige in comparison to the traditional silverware at the end of the season, and also help Wagga's strength in representative cricket. The Wagga Sloggers' domination of Border Bullets ended with a pair of losses, and their preparation wasn't helped by washouts at the start of the season. "I think if we play more round games of Twenty20 I think it can," Thompson said. "Only playing each other once, you could play more round games and make a big thing of it. We've got the Wagga Sloggers, for us to be competitive in that I think we need to play T20 competitively more at a club level. "We struggled (in the Regional Bash) because we only played one game and Albury had played a lot more. "It would be nice to put a longer format of T20 in, I'd be all for it but it's also up to what everyone else would like." Blues co-coach Joel Robinson agreed the competition has a number of positives it could exploit. "It was probably a bit more condensed than than the players would have liked, as far as playing a lot in a short space of time," he said. "If they can find the right balance in spreading that out through the year I think that would be the way to go." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

