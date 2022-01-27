sport, local-sport,

Jonah Hutchinson has already tasted success following a move to Wagga but is chasing more at Riverina Paceway on Friday. The Queenslander moved to Wagga early this year with partner Paige Beavan keen to return home. The pair scored with Favreau at Junee on Tuesday and line up two chances across the eight-race program. The 22-year-old was beginning to make a name for himself in Queensland, having trained 55 winners in the past two seasons. However in the end it was an easy decision to move to the Riverina. "My girlfriend Paige's family is from down here and she's supported me for the last two years in Queensland," Hutchinson said. "When we came to visit not long ago both her and her dad were in tears when we were leaving so I thought it was time to let her spend some time with her family. "We did have a lot of success there (in Queensland) but I've been lucky and have been at Menangle before and had some success there so it wasn't too hard (to move)." READ MORE In just his second meeting in the region, Hutchinson scored with Favreau on Junee Pacers Cup night. Now he's looking for Rogervalerio Lombo and Lets Blaze to repeat the dose. "I've got some good chances," Hutchinson said. "Lets Blaze is a nice, classy horse but at the moment he's OD (out of draw) which hurts him but being over the longer trip he should be able to get into it a bit more than last week." Lets Blaze finished eighth at Wagga last week. However Rogervalerio Lombo has drawn a lot better. It took the five-year-old 18 starts to win his first race, in what was his first Queensland run earlier this month, and Hutchinson believes he will be well suited by barrier two. "It's a smaller field and we should be able to lob onto the favourite's back," he said. "Everything going well, if he runs how he did last week then he will give the favourite a red hot go. "He's quite a solid horse and I think he is still learning what racing is. "He hasn't had that many starts but he gets better everything he goes out there." The first of Wagga's eight races starts at 1.22pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/2608e0d2-6922-4332-bcf3-e6eba3bf420c.jpg/r7_105_2945_1765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg