Hat-trick targets for form runners

Got A Jimmy is chasing a hat-trick in the Barcia Blue Boy At Stud 4th/5th Grade Final (400m) at Wagga on Friday. Backing up a win on the same track earlier in the month, Got A Jimmy was marginally the fastest of the two heat winners last week. He clocked 22.98 seconds on his way to a 3.5-length victory after Fyodor Bale stopped the clocked in 23 seconds flat. Got A Jimmy has come up with box seven this time around for Wagga trainer Peter Dooner while Fyodor Bale will start in three for Clint Colaiacovo. Reg's Chance is also chasing a hat-trick of wins after taking out last week's final. His record now stands at six wins from eight starts but he steps up to free for all grade this time around. The first of 10 races is at 7.05pm. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/98a9b0b9-c1ea-41bb-92fd-3ac7d4234a2f.jpg/r7_177_2945_1837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg