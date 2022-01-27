sport, local-sport,

GARY Colvin is hoping a similar recipe will help Another One enjoy another successful Country Championships campaign after electing to run him at Rosehill this Saturday. Another One had an exhibition gallop against Tim Donnelly's fellow Country Championships contender, Participator, at Wagga's Australia Day meeting, but wasn't extended after Colvin opted to head to Sydney. The four-year-old edged out Bautista in a photo finish to win last year's SDRA Country Championships qualifier, before a brave close-up second to subsequent Kosciuszko winner Art Cadeau in the final in Sydney. He will run in a Benchmark 88 Handicap (1200m) at Rosehill on Saturday, where he will be ridden by gun hoop Rachel King with a minimum weight of 52kg, and has drawn well in barrier three. Last year Another One was sent out a favourite in Sydney but faded to finish sixth, and ran in the Country Championships Qualifier a fortnight later. This time he will be given three weeks before the big race at Wagga on February 19, and will wear blinkers again at Rosehill this Saturday. Another One has a strong first-up record, racking up a win and two placings in three starts OTHER NEWS "He did enough (in the exhibition gallop) and he trialled not long ago, he'll go into it nice and fresh," Colvin said. "It's a suitable 1200m race, Rachel King is riding him and we'll put the blinkers on him again. "We had the blinkers on him a fair while ago, and he never went as good as I thought he would. We took them off and he won, "But he trialled well with blinkers on, so we'll have them on on Saturday and see what happens. If it doesn't work out with them on, we'll take them off. "If you're going to try and win a race you may as well make it a decent one on a Saturday. That's why I'm going to Rosehill. Colvin feels keeping Another One lightly raced will put him in the best position to find his peak. "That's the main reason I'm coming down, it's the same type of program as last time and we only just got beaten half a length in the big one (Country Championships final)." Colvin will also saddle up Kurocaine in a $50,000 Benchmark 72 Handicap (1250m) at Canterbury on Friday night. The six-year-old won his last start on a Heavy10 Wagga track on January 6. "He ran a similar race when fifth (at Kensington on December 3) and only got beat two lengths about a month ago. "I know he's going to try, he puts in I''ve got Tommy Sherry riding him so the 1.5kg claim will help. But he's racing Sydney horses so you don't expect any favours."

