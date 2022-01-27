Lake Albert brace for big test

sport, local-sport,

It's tight at the top of the Wagga Cricket ladder and Lake Albert expects to get a much better indication of where they sit in the pecking order in a tough resumption to the one-day season. The Bulls are one of four teams level on top of the ladder after the Christmas break and face South Wagga and Wagga City in the next fortnight. Captain Isaac Cooper hopes some improved Twenty20 form can set the side up for a strong back half of the season. "There's a couple of testers in the next couple of weeks with Cats this week then South Wagga the following week so they are definitely a couple of big games to see how we are tracking along," Cooper said. "Overall we're pretty happy with how we sit. "The T20s gave us a bit of a boost and gave all the young fellas a chance to get a bit more cricket under their belt." Lake Albert have one change for their clash against Wagga City at Rawlings Park on Saturday with Sam Smith unavailable which sees Joe Martin return to the side. READ MORE

