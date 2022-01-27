sport, local-sport,

There is plenty more than the Koetz-Jolliffe Cup on the line on Saturday. Both St Michaels and Kooringal Colts are yet to win a one-day match this season. Saints are winless in all formats and have had a change of leadership. Nathan Corby has taken over the captaincy from Dave Garness. The change was made earlier in the year with Garness struggling to make it to training from his base in Cootamundra. Now Corby is hoping his side can rise to the challenge at Robertson Oval. "It should be a good weekend and it always is," Corby said. "We've got a fairly full team and we're back into the normal stuff now." READ MORE With the loss of Beck Frostick, Saints were bracing for a tougher season. They are level with Colts on the bottom of the ladder with their only points so far from washouts. Batting is the area Corby really thinks the club needs to focus on. He's hopes they've picked up some confidence from some improved efforts throughout the Twenty20s. "It's all dependent on our top order and if they kick on," he said. "We should get some runs going off what happened in the Twenty20s. "From the first game, second game and to the last game I think we've improved a heap with the top order and bottom order knowing how they bat and how they want to approach the game. "It is really good to see." On the other hand last year's grand finalists are looking to use their Twenty20 form to springboard a late surge. They have won three of their five matches so far this year and captain Keenan Hanigan hopes they can breathe some life into the remainder of the season. "Every game is a big game now and it's certainly no different this weekend," Hanigan said. "The Twenty20s weren't too bad after getting a few wins and we just need to get a bit of momentum from that. "If we can get another win on Saturday it will do wonders for our team and we will really grow from that. "It's all about momentum from now on." Not only do St Michaels welcome back Garness, who missed the last of the Twenty20s as he manages a knee issue, but Jack and Harry Reynolds Nick Fahey and Ryan Breese also return. However Brendon Gale is set to miss after making his return to the club through the Twenty20s. Meanwhile Colts will be without Nathanael Mooney with a knee injury but Hayden Watling and Nick Bembrick will return to give Hanigan even more options with the ball. With the Koetz-Jolliffe Cup on the line all four grades will be in action at the Bolton Park precinct with the first grade clash at Robertson Oval to start at 2.30pm.

