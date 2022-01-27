Wagga Cricket statistics - round eight
LADDER
SOUTH WAGGA 18
WAGGA RSL 18
LAKE ALBERT 18
WAGGA CITY 18
KOORINGAL COLTS 6
ST MICHAELS 6
TOP BATSMEN
Blake Harper (South Wagga) 278 runs at 139.00
Jake Scott (South Wagga) 179 runs at 89.50
Brayden Ambler (South Wagga) 169 runs at 33.80
Jon Nicoll (Wagga City) 139 runs at 46.33
Josh Thompson (Wagga City) 137 runs at 34.25
Brad McMillan (Wagga RSL) 132 runs at 33
Nathan Corby (St Michaels) 114 runs at 58
Aaron Maxwell (Wagga City) 109 runs at 54.50
Jack Carey (Wagga RSL) 107 runs at 26.75
Alex Smeeth (South Wagga) 103 runs at 34.33
TOP BOWLERS
Sam Perry (Wagga RSL) 14 wickets at 9.86
Josh Thompson (Wagga City) nine wickets at 13.44
Sam Smith (Lake Albert) nine wickets at 15.89
Rikki Bovey (Wagga RSL) seven wickets at 9.29
Hamish Starr (Kooringal Colts) seven wickets at 13.43
Isaac Cooper (Lake Albert) seven wickets at 17
Keenan Hanigan (Kooringal Colts) seven wickets at 17.86
Adam Whitbread (South Wagga) seven wickets at 18.57
Luke Naumann (Wagga City) six wickets at 12.50
Max Harper (Wagga City) six wickets at 13
UMPIRES
St Michaels v Kooringal Colts at Robertson Oval (2.30pm start) - Anthony McGettigan and Phil Angel
Lake Albert v Wagga City at Rawlings Park - Dennis Chaplin and Jeff Egan
Wagga RSL v South Wagga at Harris Park - Murray Le Lievre and Graham Moon
LAST ROUND
Lake Albert 6-151 d Kooringal Colts 150
Wagga City 3-256 d South Wagga 5-253
Wagga RSL 6-122 v St Michaels 120
NEXT ROUND
February 5
Wagga City v St Michaels
Kooringal Colts v Wagga RSL
South Wagga v Lake Albert
