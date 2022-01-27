Wagga Cricket statistics - round eight

sport, local-sport,

SOUTH WAGGA 18 WAGGA RSL 18 LAKE ALBERT 18 WAGGA CITY 18 KOORINGAL COLTS 6 ST MICHAELS 6 Blake Harper (South Wagga) 278 runs at 139.00 Jake Scott (South Wagga) 179 runs at 89.50 Brayden Ambler (South Wagga) 169 runs at 33.80 Jon Nicoll (Wagga City) 139 runs at 46.33 Josh Thompson (Wagga City) 137 runs at 34.25 Brad McMillan (Wagga RSL) 132 runs at 33 Nathan Corby (St Michaels) 114 runs at 58 Aaron Maxwell (Wagga City) 109 runs at 54.50 Jack Carey (Wagga RSL) 107 runs at 26.75 Alex Smeeth (South Wagga) 103 runs at 34.33 Sam Perry (Wagga RSL) 14 wickets at 9.86 Josh Thompson (Wagga City) nine wickets at 13.44 Sam Smith (Lake Albert) nine wickets at 15.89 Rikki Bovey (Wagga RSL) seven wickets at 9.29 Hamish Starr (Kooringal Colts) seven wickets at 13.43 Isaac Cooper (Lake Albert) seven wickets at 17 Keenan Hanigan (Kooringal Colts) seven wickets at 17.86 Adam Whitbread (South Wagga) seven wickets at 18.57 Luke Naumann (Wagga City) six wickets at 12.50 Max Harper (Wagga City) six wickets at 13 St Michaels v Kooringal Colts at Robertson Oval (2.30pm start) - Anthony McGettigan and Phil Angel Lake Albert v Wagga City at Rawlings Park - Dennis Chaplin and Jeff Egan Wagga RSL v South Wagga at Harris Park - Murray Le Lievre and Graham Moon Lake Albert 6-151 d Kooringal Colts 150 Wagga City 3-256 d South Wagga 5-253 Wagga RSL 6-122 v St Michaels 120 February 5 Wagga City v St Michaels Kooringal Colts v Wagga RSL South Wagga v Lake Albert

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/9c574905-61b0-4740-a469-b7f7e33b98f6.jpg/r0_229_2953_1897_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg