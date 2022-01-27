Wagga RSL put focus on future for competition restart

sport, local-sport,

Wagga RSL are looking to put a disappointing Twenty20 campaign behind them to hold onto their top-two place in the one-day competition. The Bulldogs take on South Wagga in the top-of-the-table clash at Harris Park on Saturday as they chase their first win against the Blues for the season. The premiers are the only team RSL are yet to get the better of so far this season. Captain-coach Sam Perry knows both teams will have a point to prove after losses to end their respective Twenty20 campaigns. "We've been playing pretty good one-day cricket so it's a good way to test ourselves against who I think is the best team in the comp," Perry said. "They'll be looking to rebound after Tuesday night so I think it will be a difficult match for us. READ MORE Wagga RSL were only able to win one of their five Twenty20 matches, against winless St Michaels to kick start the competition. However Perry hopes they can take plenty of benefit in the long run. "From a results perspective we were disappointing as we entered the competition thinking we were a good chance to win it," he said. "But with player unavailability and a few other things not going our way we ended up giving the young fellas a crack which is good for the future of our club and our development. "I think it really showed even though the results weren't there our depth is good enough. "If we had one or two more senior players throughout the last couple of games it might have been a different result. "It helps the guys who stepped up get some positives out of playing first grade cricket and understand where they need to be and what they need to do to go well." Wagga RSL will nearly be at full strength to take on the Blues. Jack Carey is the only unavailable player and Perry admitted it left a few difficult decisions when selecting the side. "Player availability has been through the roof this week so after the last two weeks effectively 16 blokes vying for 11 spots," he said. Charlie Munn and Blake Byrnes have been given their chance to remain in the side.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/458f951c-8522-4b0d-84aa-d14fc09d8a7a.jpg/r0_148_2953_1816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg