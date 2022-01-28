sport, local-sport,

TUMBARUMBA Turf Club (TTC) has its fingers crossed they've used up all their bad luck before Saturday's Cup Day meeting. But a slight tweaking of dates, and an increase in prizemoney, has reaped dividends with bumper nominations taken for the six-race program. With the town still reeling from the bushfires, the 2020 edition was almost cancelled due to extreme heat, and last year's was cancelled after over 100mm of rain fell on the track the day before. TTC president John McIntyre is confident third time is a charm, with $70,000 on offer across the meeting, while the feature race has four emergencies after only a small field would have run last year. IN OTHER NEWS The main race now offers $16,000 prizemoney, up from $14,000, while other races have also enjoyed small increases. "It was pretty hot for the meeting after the fires, maybe 38 to 40 degrees, and they were thinking about calling off at one stage. Then last year (with rain) we went from one extreme to the other," he said. "We're very keen for the running of this. So much work has gone into one meeting a year and they're all volunteers, the youngest one we've got is probably about 60. "They just love to get out and help, this year we're looking forward to getting the races done and getting the crowds back. It's nearly a reunion for everyone, you don't see them for years and they pop up, and the weather should be good." The meeting is usually held on the first Saturday in November, but moving it ahead a week has helped fields given it allows trainers to schedule around the Tumut Mile, which was held on January 15, and the Tumut Cup in a fortnight's time.

