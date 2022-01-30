newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Jon Nicoll has shaken off retirement plans to return after producing his best bowling figures in six years as part of Wagga City's big win. The seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner made the shock call to announce his retirement heading into the last round before Christmas. However after helping out the club in the Twenty20 competition, the 34-year-old feels he's found a new lease of his illustrious career. "It's been one of those things when I asked to assist during this COVID period and I actually really enjoyed it," Nicoll said. "It's probably been the most enjoyable little period I've had for a long time as at the moment I'm just running with it. "I'm really enjoying the fact that I've taken all the expectation off myself and I can just turn up and play. "I've had a lot of people harass me in the last month, basically telling me I'm crazy (for retiring), and it's almost been a bit of a rebirthing as a player as the expectation I used to put on myself I just don't feel that anymore. "I'm just running with it and it's particularly enjoyable to watch the young blokes do really well." READ MORE Nicoll claimed 5-15, his best figures since snaring a six-wicket haul in the 2015-16 season, as Lake Albert were bundled out for 80 at Rawlings Park on Saturday. After losing the toss and being sent in to bat in humid and overcast conditions, Wagga City were in early trouble after slipping to 5-51. However Aaron Maxwell (78) and Blake Walker (64) defied the tough conditions to put on a 141-run stand as Wagga City set Lake Albert 206 for victory. "Maxy was amazing and is certainly getting his fitness levels tested out," Nicoll said. "Blake Walker was fantastic as well and they were able to get us out of a hole and get a target. "I honestly felt 130 or 140 would have been a really good score but to get 200 just felt like it was going to be 50 or 60 too many. "With the conditions and our bowling attack, with how blokes with Lukey Naumann and Louis Grigg have been bowling it was always going to be tough going if we took early wickets. "We were able to do that and hold onto our chances and they are certainly rare bowling days like that." Nicoll then dictated with the ball, finishing with 5-15 off his nine overs as Wagga City jumped up to second on the ladder with a 125-run. While Luke Naumann struck first, Nicoll took the next five to have the Bulls reeling. "I can't recall playing in more humid conditions for a long time," Nicoll said. "There was enough assistance in the wicket and days like that don't come around too often, particularly with the white ball. "It basically swung all day and I was able to put enough balls in good positions to take advantage." The win sees the Cats move back into second, level on points with South Wagga, and now a win ahead of the Bulls and Wagga RSL. Nicoll expects to be in the line up to tackle St Michaels on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/94212c78-ac3a-4531-ac6e-8b462b3ffee8.jpg/r7_177_2945_1837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg