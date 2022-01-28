newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After a false start to his senior coaching career, Jonno Andreou is chasing more luck after stepping in the coaching role with Waratahs. Andreou was set to coach Ag College in 2020 before COVID struck and the club elected not to take to the field. After previously being at Wagga City, Andreou then made the shift to Waratahs last season as a strength and conditioning coach. However with Michael Davis deciding to step down after four seasons, Andreou jumped at another chance at senior coaching. "I was there last year doing strength and conditioning and with Mick stepping down I thought it was a good opportunity to put my hand up," Andreou said. "Hopefully I can bring some fresh ideas. "I'm not saying the ideas the guys have had in the past have been wrong but I want to bring some of the things I've learnt over the years to the club. "I'm a bit of a younger coach as well so hopefully that brings some enthusiasm as well." READ MORE Waratahs were second on the ladder before the premature end to last season. Andreou is hoping there isn't too much turnover from the side. "There are a lot of people saying they are going to come and play but we have lost a couple of people but it is looking pretty similar to last year," he said. "There's a few fresh faces with the Fijians plus a few guys sticking around." Peter MacIntyre is one confirmed departure while James Daley has indicated he's retiring for good this time. Tony Ritchie is looking to have a season off after being troubled by concussion problems while there are also doubts over Gerard McTaggart committing to another season. However a number of Waratahs premiership players are in line for a return. Waratahs are still on the lookout for a second grade coach but Mark Macarthur will again take the reins with the women while Matt Young is back as third grade coach. The club starts training on Tuesday but won't take part in the sevens next weekend. Instead they are looking to kick start their pre-season with another visit to Boorowa.

