Albury Thunder's latest recruit is looking to use the club's strong link to NRL powerhouse Melbourne Storm to push his career. Halfback Izaak Toby is almost 3000 kilometres from his Queensland home town of Doomadgee in the Gulf of Carpentaria, around 140 kms from the Northern Territory border, and while his immediate focus is the Thunder, the recently forged link with the Storm is a motivator. "I'm hoping I can play good footy, get recognised for NSW Cup (the state's NRL reserve grade) or Melbourne Storm with the two weeks' training with them," Toby explained. As the game's southern outpost in NSW, the Thunder has always had a link with the Storm, but that was solidified last November when it was agreed two Border players would complete a fortnight's training every pre-season. Utility back Ty Fletcher and Mason Fuller were the first players in the program. The 23-year-old lists fellow North Queensland product Matt Bowen as one of his favourites and at just 165cms, Toby's game is also built on pace, as well as organisational skills. "I try to play like Adam Reynolds, like slowing the game down, but I also want to carry myself (well) outside the game," he suggested. Toby's arrival is part of a strong recruiting drive the Thunder have undertaken since new coach Robbie Byatt was brought into the role as they look to hit back after two seasons plagued by COVID-19 concerns.

