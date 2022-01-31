sport, local-sport,

WAGGA Futsal are confident their flagship competition, the Wagga Futsal Cup, will continue to grow after record numbers attended the annual event over the weekend. Over 250 players from under sevens upwards took part in the three day competition at Equex Centre, with an under-19 division played for the first time. Teams came from across the Riverina, as well as Canberra and Victoria, and Wagga Futsal president Sam Gray expects it to expand further in coming years. "This was our fifth year and it was the biggest one yet with 29 teams, it was a very successful weekend," he said. "We introduced an under-19 age group this year, which we've been trying to do actively, and this year we got it off the ground. "We had five teams competing in that, which was fantastic for the younger kids to watch. "The under tens kids could watch that grand final and it was great for them to watch the speed, skill, control and toughness that comes with futsal. "An under ten kid said he couldn't believe how fast and skilful they are. That's the younger ones saying that's where they want to get to." Wagga Futsal was one of the first local sports to emerge from COVID lockdown. "We're playing sport, if they said four or five months ago we could still host it, we wouldn't have believed you," Gray said. "We'd like to thank the players and community for continuing to support it." ACT team Accelerate Fustal won the under-tens final over Super Kings 6-0, Griffith City Fencing beat fellow Griffith team Cup Legends 2-1 in the under-12s decider 2-1 and JMA Legal Witnesses were too strong for Blue Steel 7-2 in the under-14s. In the under-16s, Victorian team Sunbury Cobras accounted for Orange Blueberries, while Howdy Gang were crowned inaugural under-19 champions after a 4-1 victory against Howdy Chickens. Matches are contested by mixed teams. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/b3941bef-7618-46c7-a0d6-e79f0a57fac6.JPG/r0_134_1310_874_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg