EMERGENCY services and HAZMAT crews have worked swiftly to mop up a fuel spillage after a B-double truck reportedly hit a parked vehicle on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga and came to rest in a paddock on Friday morning. Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews received the call about 7.15am that the heavy vehicle had hit an unoccupied car before ending up in nearby farmland east of Mates Gully Road near Borambola. FRNSW units including a hazardous materials van joined local RFS volunteers at the scene following reports fuel had spilled from the truck's diesel tank. IN OTHER NEWS: About 120 litres of diesel was absorbed from the tank and efforts to clean up what had leaked onto the ground have wrapped up. The incident affected traffic in both directions while crews got to work salvaging the truck and cleaning the spill. Drivers have been urged to exercise caution in the area. NSW Ambulance paramedics were also in attendance and the driver of the truck is reportedly uninjured.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/f5a20c59-375a-49fc-a0d4-274283c810b0.JPG/r7_0_1446_813_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg