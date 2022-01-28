newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Councillors will decide whether or not to give the green light to an ambitious $2.3 million hotel proposed for the Wagga CBD at Monday night's council meeting. The project includes plans to transform the existing two-storey office and bakery at 81-83 Forsyth Street into a hotel with 20 rooms and a private gym. The development application for the hotel received 14 objections from community members while on public exhibition last year. IN OTHER NEWS: In the submissions, residents expressed concerns with the number of parks provided, the impact the hotel could have on traffic and the design of the building. One resident also expressed concerns the gym and staff room proposed in the plans could be secretly used as extra hotel rooms. Wagga City Council assessing staff have rejected the majority of the concerns, claiming the proposal is in line with council regulations and recommending councillors approve the application. The current proposal for the Forsyth Street hotel is a significantly scaled-down version of the original plans released by HZT Investments in 2018. The initial proposal included plans to demolish the existing building and construct a four-storey hotel with 42 rooms to the cost of $5.3 million. Speaking to The Daily Advertiser in 2019, hotelier Joel Berrigan said the building would incorporate a "modern style" and bring a fresh look to the Wagga CBD. "What we are looking for is very urban and new age, a fresh look and a fresh start," Mr Berrigan said. The HTZ Investments director also suggested the hotel would boost nearby businesses and inject millions of dollars into Riverina tourism. Wagga City Council approved the initial development application but before any demolition or construction began, the scaled-down application was submitted in October 2021. The new plans are effectively half of the original proposal in both cost and size.

