A man accused of armed robbery and assault at a Tumut River campsite has been denied bail at Wagga Local Court. Michael John Allanson, aged 58 and previously of Bondi but currently of no fixed address, appeared in court via videolink on Thursday. Mr Allanson was arrested at 12.40am on January 26 after he allegedly used a knife to threaten a 67-year-old man about 8pm the previous day. He is also accused of assaulting the man and taking his wallet and keys at the campsite at Wermatong off East Blowering Road. Police charged Mr Allanson with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stealing property to the value of $700 and aggravated robbery through intentionally or recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm. A NSW police statement said the alleged robbery victim was treated by paramedics at the scene for head injuries. Mr Allanson's solicitor said his client had been born in England and migrated to Australia in 1987, was estranged from his partner and had no children. "He currently resides in a campervan, which has been moved to Tumut police station at this time," the solicitor said. "He is offering to put up a $5000 surety and report to police daily and not approach any witnesses. "He is unemployed and has been on the Disability Support Pension since 2000. He has mental health issues, has been diagnosed as bipolar and has injuries to his ankle and wrist." The police prosecutor opposed bail as Mr Allanson had no work, no fixed abode and no ties to the area. Magistrate Christopher Halburd denied bail and said he was concerned that Mr Allanson had fled from police. "He ran off, jumped in the river and they had to get a police helicopter to find him," Magistrate Halburd said. Magistrate Halburd said Mr Allanson had a limited criminal history but the prosecution "had a fairly strong case". Mr Allanson was remanded to reappear at Cootamundra District Court on February 28.

