A Riverina man has died from COVID-19 as the region recorded just short of 850 new cases of the virus. The loss of an Albury man aged in his 90s was revealed by Murrumbidgee Local Health District on Thursday morning, as was the new daily high of 847 positive tests. The 552 cases from PCR testing combined with 295 positive rapid antigen tests to pass the previous daily record of 839, which was announced on January 15. Three people are in intensive care across the district, with 32 people admitted to hospital. The Albury man is one of 25 deaths recorded across NSW, which also recorded 30,825 new cases, on Wednesday. In other news The MLHD also revealed the extent of the outbreak's hold on the region, with Albury and Griffith currently hosting the majority of active cases with 1386 and 1067 respectively. Wagga has 931 active cases of the virus, followed by Hilltops with 328, Greater Hume with 238, and Federation with 213. Junee is next but a significant drop down in positive cases at 103, the Snowy Valleys has 86 current cases, Leeton has 85, Cootamundra-Gundagai has 78, Berrigan 55, Murrumbidgee 52, and Bland and Temora have 36 each. The Murray River local government area has 33 active cases, there are 30 in Coolamon, 23 in Lockhart, 17 in Edward River, 15 in Narrandera, nine in Hay and Lachlan shires, and eight in Carrathool. However, the active case data only takes into account cases recorded by PCR testing, the MLHD said. In promising signs, MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford said recent modelling shows the state is nearing the peak of the current COVID-19 outbreak. She said it is still a "very uncomfortable time" with "high case numbers" locally, but over the next three weeks the number of hospitalisations is expected to begin reducing. Meanwhile, questions have been raised over data used to track the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations after the MLHD reported that 100 per cent of residents over 16 had received their first jab. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

