One Griffith resident will be luxuriating in their luck this week after winning a mega jackpot. The Lucky Lotteries player won $200,000 in Tuesday's night's lottery, draw 1557. The resident's luck didn't stop there either, they also won the consolation prize which is worth a handy $2000. The anonymous resident has chosen to keep how they'll spend the money a mystery and will celebrate their new found good fortune in private. The winning ticket was purchased at News and Gifts on Banna, which just last month had a Griffith grandfather scoop a cool $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot. News and Gifts on Banna owner Pinkal Patel said they'd started a winning streak. READ MORE "A few weeks ago we sold a $100,000 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry, then last week we had a division two win in Set for Life and now this," Mr Patel said. "Our syndicates have also been winning big. We're feeling very lucky. 2022 is off to a fantastic start. "This win is not only great for the winner, but also our store and the community. Everyone is so excited by it! "We'd love to send our congratulations to our winner. We are so happy for them and wish them the best of luck." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

