news, local-news,

ADVERTISEMENTS for Wagga's Food and Wine Festival will roll out thick and fast as organisers push ahead with plans despite COVID-19 case surges. The annual event which attracts thousands of attendees has halted festivities for the past two years due to the ongoing pandemic. Scheduled for February 19 this year, festival convener Phil Burgess says no stone will be left unturned to ensure the event goes ahead while keeping the community safe in the face of Omicron. "We've prepared for any situation," he said. "If check-in QR codes are required, we've got all that covered. If people have to show they're double vaxxed, that's all covered. "We're prepared to do it all." IN OTHER NEWS: Since March 2020, Wagga's social calendar has copped blow after blow with cancellations leaving local businesses and vendors without important streams of income. If all goes according to plan, Mr Burgess promises a "vital, vibrant festival", reminiscent of the 2019 event with extra trimmings. "There's good entertainment, there's going to be plenty of food, plenty of wine, plenty of beer and a great atmosphere," he said. Marketing for the event has until now been minimal in case NSW Government restrictions led to the event's third cancellation, but radio and television advertisements will begin hitting the airwaves as of this week. While prospective attendees might have also been waiting for confirmation, Mr Burgess said it will not take long for tickets to sell out. Discounted early bird tickets are available until the end of this month: waggafoodandwinefestival.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/0f3bdb76-f1eb-465e-ad4b-4a45685d5e92.jpg/r261_1_1387_637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg