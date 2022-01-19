news, local-news,

The long-awaited, multi-million dollar upgrade of Dunns Road will begin as soon as a shipment of stormwater pipes arrive. Wagga City Council has confirmed the $8.3 million upgrade is scheduled to begin before the end of January. The works include the sealing of 2.2 kilometres of unsealed road, improvements to cross-road drainage as well as the trimming and removal of trees. Council said the sealing is expected to be complete by July and confirmed the roadworks will take place from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays. IN OTHER NEWS: The road will be closed to general traffic during these times with detours in place, however it will remain open to local residents who require access. Works were originally due to start in November last year but were delayed due to heavy rain and waterlogged ground. The federal government and council both committed funding towards the project after local residents described it as dangerous and in need of an overhaul. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/fe831399-01bf-4000-91a2-7607329a1cb1.jpg/r9_176_3756_2293_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg