newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The board of directors at the Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) claim the service has been threatened with administration due to events and decisions prior to their appointment. The Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations (ORIC) has advised RivMed it is considering placing the service under administration following the findings of an examination launched in September. In a statement, RivMed chairperson Hewitt Whyman said the board of directors welcomed the threat and had been petitioning for ORIC intervention for months. "The current board of directors were elected by the members on November 24, 2021 and welcome the findings of the ORIC examination," Mr Whyman said. "Although we have only been in the role for a short period of time we have been working with funding bodies and ORIC and community to rebuild the organisation." IN OTHER NEWS: ORIC does not disclose the findings of its examinations to the public but Mr Whyman claimed the examination uncovered "multiple strategic risks" across the corporation. He said this includes a lack of strategic direction due to multiple CEOs in the past year, a failure to provide adequate services due to a high number of vacancies and a failure to comply with requirements imposed by funding bodies. Mr Whyman said the directors will be working to "inject stability" into the organisation and address all the issues raised by the examination. ORIC has given RivMed until February 11 to show cause as to why it shouldn't be placed under special administration. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/8bbab34e-9f10-46d7-93af-747a5a6e126a.jpg/r2_0_2940_1660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg