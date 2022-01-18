newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WAGGA's Tongan residents are anxiously waiting to hear from loved ones after communication systems were wiped out during a tsunami which has ravaged their homeland. On January 15, an underwater volcano about 60km north of Tonga's main island Tongatapu erupted, sending shockwaves across the South Pacific. The terrifying eruption led to tsunami warnings for several countries including Tonga, Fiji and Samoa as well as Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the US. News from Tonga, which was within the closest range of the natural disaster, has been sparse and indeterminate with international telecommunications and internet connections destroyed within the chaos. Sione (Johnny) Fekeila has become a familiar face throughout Wagga's growing Pacific Islander and rugby union communities. It continues to be an excruciating wait for him and his family who have had no luck contacting those they know that are on the island. "The last time I tried to make contact was yesterday [Monday] but still nothing yet," he said "All I can see about what's going on back home in Tonga is just through Facebook and Instagram. "I've talked to relatives in Australia and they've had no luck either." IN OTHER NEWS: It is feared that it may take up to two weeks for communication to be restored with uncertainty remaining about the level of damage. "Tonga doesn't have as much infrastructure that can be rebuilt like other places around the world in a matter of days or weeks," he said. "This damage will take a long time to restore and with the help of Australia, New Zealand and other countries hopefully we'll get the communication up and going soon." Mr Fekeila, who has been in Australia for about 24 years, last spoke to his loved ones in Tonga during Christmas last month. News of the tsunami has been gut-wrenching, with the loss of communication leaving him unable to extend the helping hand he wishes to. "Devastating is how I'd put it," he said. "I was crying actually for my family back in Tonga and thinking how are they coping and getting themselves through this." The Australian Government has committed to $1 million in initial humanitarian aid, and Defence Force aircraft have set off to assess the damage and assist with supply delivery. The HMAS Adelaide has also been deployed to provide support to the Tongan Government but will take five days to arrive once it departs from Brisbane. All Australians have been accounted for in Tonga.

