An Aboriginal medical service in Wagga has been warned it could be placed under administration. The Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) has been advised by the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations (ORIC) it is considering the appointment of a special administrator to take control of the centre. The warning follows an examination into the corporation launched by ORIC on September 20. IN OTHER NEWS: The examination's findings are not disclosed to the public but an ORIC spokesperson said the show cause notice generally indicates the examination has "found issues that need to be addressed" which would require a professional's assistance. The watchdog has advised RivMed directors they have until February 11 to demonstrate they have either taken action or have the capability to take action to remediate the issues identified without an administrator. The Daily Advertiser has reached out to the RivMed directors for comment.

