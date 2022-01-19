community,

Wagga City Council has vowed to investigate better parking options at the Victory Memorial Gardens, after multiple classic car drivers were slapped with fines dropping students off at pre-formal photos. In December, Roy Denton drove around the gardens more than three times searching for somewhere safe to park his 1956 Holden FJ after taking a Wagga High School student to their pre-formal gathering. He eventually gave up and decided to park his vehicle in a Morrow Street no parking zone adjacent to the gardens, used by tourist coaches when they visit the city. "I don't want to just lock up my car and leave it anywhere, so I just came back and pulled into the bus zone and stood with the car while the kids were doing their photos," Mr Denton said. "Sure as hell, the parking ranger came along." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Denton and another resident were both fined $117 for parking in the no parking zone, a punishment he argued was unfair and counterintuitive. "Council want the people of Wagga to use their facilities but cannot supply enough parking," he said. "For me to drop the young lass off and pick her up without getting fined, I would have had to drive around and around the block for half an hour because there is just nowhere for the cars to park." The local car enthusiast is one of many who volunteer to drop students off at their formals free of charge each year, but he expressed fears the tradition could soon disappear if parking remains such a big issue. Mr Denton raised the issue with Wagga councillor Tim Koschel, who brought the matter forward at last week's opening council meeting. Cr Koschel said council should consider allowing schools and other organisers to register non-major events they are holding in the park and request traffic management plans. Following a discussion, councillors resolved to request a report from council staff into the parking available around the gardens and what could be done to make it more effective during these events. Council's director of infrastructure Warren Faulkner said the report will also look at ways the parking rules can be made more clear to residents. "There's probably some clarity and education in the community needed around the parking rules," Mr Faulkner said. "But also we'll have a look at if there is enough parking within the close vicinity of the memorial gardens for when we have events." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/fb9522dd-7cda-416d-95fc-9a92fc766ebf.jpg/r7_125_2945_1785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg