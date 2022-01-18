news, local-news,

Crews have begun removing damaged wagons and repairing tracks at the scene of a major train derailment in the Riverina. About 3.20am on Saturday, a Brisbane-bound freight train derailed while travelling along the heritage-listed Bethungra Rail Spiral, about 60 kilometres north-east of Wagga. Three wagons from the centre of the train derailed, leaving multiple carriages strewn across the railway line, however no injuries were reported. IN OTHER NEWS: The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has launched an investigation into the accident which will be undertaken by the Office of Transport Safety Investigations (OTSI). "The wagons sustained substantial damage and there was also major damage to the track infrastructure," the ATSB said. "OTSI transport safety investigators deployed to the site and have commenced collecting evidence ... to determine the factors contributing to the accident." According to the ATSB, the results of the investigation will likely not be released until at least April. The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has begun removing the damaged wagons from the site and repairing the tracks. The north-bound line remains closed while the south-bound line is open for trains travelling in both directions The ARTC expects the line to return to full operation sometime later this week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

