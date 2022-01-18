coronavirus,

A government decision to continue subsidising telehealth consultations has been welcomed by local GPs amid the ongoing Omicron outbreak. Health minister Greg Hunt and regional health minister David Gillespie yesterday announced $24 million in funding for the temporary widening of telehealth appointments through GPs, plus other specialists, until June 30 this year. "These services will be made available nationally rather than targeted to Commonwealth-declared hotspots ... recognising the high infection rate," Mr Hunt said. Dr Rachel Glasson from Blamey Street Surgery in Turvey Park said the move will be "very beneficial" for patients across the region. As the Omicron outbreak continues to spread and the local community faces its highest rate of infection since the pandemic began, Dr Glasson said more and more people are reaching out to their GPs once they've received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19. "This means that we can spend the time we need to give patients advice about what to monitor with their symptoms," she said of the telehealth changes. "It's difficult to fit that into a six minute consultation." IN OTHER NEWS: The announcement follows last year's decision by the federal government to remove Medicare support for phone consultations last longer than 20 minutes. Prime minister Scott Morrison has continually urged those with the virus to contact their GP, something Dr Glasson said came "without warning to GPs". "We've had to learn quickly, but I think we're all rising to the challenge," she added. President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr Karen Price, said the restoration of these rebates should be a permanent fixture of telehealth for years to come. "Otherwise, we risk undoing a lot of hard work that has improved care for patients including those in rural and remote areas, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and patients with chronic disease," she said.

