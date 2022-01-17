community,

Four talented local children have been handed the honour of performing the national anthem at Wagga's upcoming Australia Day celebrations. Following a lengthy audition process, Sophie Locker, 12, Sudhanva Iyengar, 10, Matilda Seal, 12, and Sofia Vargas Illescas, 11, have been named the four winners of Wagga City Council's anthem competition. The talented youngsters were chosen from a pool of hundreds and will take to the stage at the Civic Theatre before the Australia Day award ceremony on January 25 and at the official community event in the Victory Memorial Gardens on January 26. The quartet said they were excited to be the one's selected and would be spending the lead up to the events regularly rehearsing for their performance. Sofia Vargas Illescas said the honour placed a big responsibility on the childrens' shoulders considering how much Australia Day means to many residents. "The anthem is very meaningful to Australia because it's saying who Australians are and that there are people from other different countries who come here who are also Australian, so I try and sing it with meaning," the 11-year-old said. IN OTHER NEWS: As well as the anthem, the group will also be performing I am Australian by The Seekers. Wagga mayor Dallas Tout was introduced to the four competition winners on Monday and said he was looking forward to the continuation of a beloved tradition. "I love watching this every year, seeing the children who have come from their schools, auditioned and been selected to sing the national anthem," Cr Tout said. "The pride they have on their faces is amazing to watch."

