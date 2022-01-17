coronavirus,

One person in the Wagga area has passed away with COVID-19 as new infections across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District continue to drop. On Monday NSW Health reported 288 new cases of the virus within the MLHD, a sharp decrease from yesterday's tally of 571. A total of 29,504 new cases were recorded across New South Wales overnight, and 17 deaths. One of the people who passed away was a man in his 80s from Wagga, according to the MLHD. "We express our sincere condolences to his loved ones," a spokesperson said in a statement. Of the new cases reported on Monday more than 11,000 were self-reported rapid antigen tests and 17,646 were PCR tests. There are currently 33 patients with COVID within the MLHD being cared for in hospital. Five of these patients are in the ICU, and one is ventilated. There are also currently 6021 active cases of the virus across the MLHD. There has been a total of 9,694 cases in the district since July 1, 2021. During a media appearance on Monday NSW treasurer Matt Kean said that COVID-19 cases are expected to decrease over the next month. "We've seen from international experience and based on the modelling that NSW Health have provided us that over the next four to six weeks, there will be a significant decrease in cases across the community," he said. Hospital numbers continue to rise, with the state's hospitals now caring for 2776 COVID-19 patients - 126 more than the day before. Some 203 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, an increase of 12. At the depths of the Delta outbreak in September 2021, there were 244 COVID-infected people in ICUs. NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said on Monday that according to NSW Health data during the Omicron wave, unvaccinated individuals are six times more likely to end up in hospital and 13 times more likely to end up in the ICU. Chief health officer Kerry Chant is urging people to come forward for their booster dose, saying that only one of the 17 people that passed away overnight had received one. "We know that for the Omicron variant, having that booster is critical to upping your level of protection," she said. "Can I just re-emphasise that you're particularly at risk of severe disease from Covid if you're over 65 or have underlying chronic conditions impacting the lung, heart, kidneys, liver. If you have diabetes. "Or if you have conditions that impact your immune system - what we call immunocompromised. You are at risk of severe disease." IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. "People aged 18 years and over are eligible for a booster if they had their second dose at least four months ago," the department said. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19. We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose." The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. COVID testing sites are open in Wagga seven days a week at the MLHD's Murray Street clinic, between 8am and 4pm, and at the drive-through site at Wagga Showground between 7.30am and 12.30pm. Laverty Pathology also operates a drive-through clinic in the Riverina Playhouse car park, off Cross and Tarcutta streets, between 8am and noon on weekdays. Appointments are required for a COVID test at the GP-led respiratory clinic at Glenrock in Glenfield Park, where people can be tested between 9am and 5pm on weekdays. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

