news, local-news,

A man has been transported to Wagga Base hospital after his log-truck overturned outside of Batlow on Monday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene on Batlow road near Old Tumbarumba Road just before 9.30am following reports that the heavy vehicle had rolled. IN OTHER NEWS: Four NSW police units attended the scene, reporting that a substantial amount of timber had spilled off the truck which was found to be blocking the road. The driver, a man reported to in his fifties, was treated for minor injures and has been was transported to Wagga by NSW ambulance. Drivers are being warned to take caution and allow for extra time as traffic has been diverted through Back Kunama Road and Kunama road while a cleanup operation is organised. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/e5c05787-bfa9-423d-9521-89dccb9c96ec.jpg/r33_534_1502_1364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg