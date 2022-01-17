news, local-news,

AN ARRAY of reptiles from a blue tongue lizard to a bearded dragon alongside snakes caught the attention of both local and visiting children on Monday. Sisters Audrey Broso, five, and Isla Broso, four, travelled all the way from Canberra for the slithery affair. The event, called Snake Tails, is the first of an array of free holiday activities being run by the Wagga Marketplace owned by ISPT. Marketplace manager Gabbie Bowman said this year marks 25 years since the first activities were held. "Wagga Marketplace turns 25 this year and it would be fair to assume that we have had fun and free activities running since we opened," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Snake Tails is the first of the activities set for 2022 and allows children to have a true hands-on experience, allowing attendees to get up close and personal with the Australian reptiles. "Snake Tails is a learning experience featuring only Australian reptiles and aims to deliver insight through a safe, interactive and fun performance that will create a greater understanding of the role of our reptiles in the environment today," Ms Bowman said. Ms Bowman said the experience also aims to create a welcoming environment at the Wagga Marketplace. "Wagga Marketplace is more than just a Shopping Centre, it is a community hub where customers can catch up with friends over lunch or a coffee," she said. "Providing exciting entertainment for local and visiting families is an extension of this." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/d2e8a7a7-1a7a-4294-bb90-0828284d54cc.jpg/r0_31_2953_1699_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg