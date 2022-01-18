news, local-news,

A man accused of fleeing hotel quarantine while battling COVID-19 has pleaded not guilty to a string of charges. Police appealed for help to find Kyle Crighton on October 28 last year after he allegedly ran from a Wagga Road hotel. He had been arrested with Kane Harniman by heavily armed police in West Albury six days earlier as officers investigated drug and firearm matters. Crighton was eventually re-arrested and remains in custody. His matters were recently mentioned in Albury Local Court, where he is contesting charges of failing to comply with a self-isolation direction and failing to comply with a public health order. IN OTHER NEWS: Other charges include larceny, unlicensed driving, firearm possession, car theft and dangerous driving. He has been refused bail with several sets of police matters before the court. Harniman hasn't applied for release over his matters. He faces charges including gun possession, drug supply, drug possession and other firearm matters. Albury Local Court heard ballistic and drug test results were pending over items seized during the pair's arrest. Heavily armed officers had searched the West Albury home after taking Crighton and Harniman into custody. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin noted the importance of the ballistic and drug test results. "Noting the nature of the charges, I would have thought those would be absolutely crucial," she said. "Bail is not applied for today and is formally refused." The court heard it would take six weeks for the test results to be received. Both men will return to the court on February 22. They will appear on a video link. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

