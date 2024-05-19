Next job focus, no mental lapses: Bulls the first to earn a win over 'Roos

They played the brand of football coach Cleve McGhie has been asking them to, and Southcity reaped the rewards.
Kangaroos crossed early to open scoring for the game, but an immense defensive effort from the Bulls kept them at bay until late in the second half.
A masterclass in patience and defending their line had Bulls say no to the would-be Kangaroos try scorers time and time again in the 22-12 win.
Southcity hadn't locked their side in until just 90-minutes before the game, but spectators wouldn't have noticed as the side hit the ground running early.
It was that ability to adjust to conditions and play the roles asked of them, regardless of who they're next to, that McGhie was most impressed by.
"It's something that really impressed me about the boys today," McGhie said.
"We always talk about that next job mentality and it's the same on the field, if something goes wrong it's about the next job, don't try and worry about something going our way, if the referee has called something just get onto the next job, and I think that mentality has started to get really strong.
"I think it shows, the boys were getting strapped and we have another announcement of team changes, positional changes, and the boys just worry about their own jobs."
Coming into the game the Bulls knew their work would be cut out for them, and playing a full 80-minutes was step one in getting the win.
Throughout the early rounds McGhie believes his side should have won more games, with lapses in concentration a key factor in some losses.
Capitalising on Kangaroos errors and bouncing back when calls went against them kept the Bulls on top.
Patient with the ball, they were able to keep focus on the game for a full 80-minutes, not falling behind like they have previously.
"That's the brand of football we've been trying to play for a long period of time, it's tough, high intensity, and it shows there are periods where we'll come out on top if we don't lapse and let them back in," McGhie said.
"I've said from round one, we can beat any side in this game if we stay to it and play to our strengths for larger portions of the game.
"We showed it again today, they were a good contest, they were really tough, they did have a few injuries through the game, but we had injuries too.
"We were without a few of our own stars but it's about that next job mentality and now we'll worry about who we play next week."
Captain Kyle McCarthy was hugely influential in the win, keeping play tidy and players on focus.
Stepping into the playing coach role this season, it was important to McGhie that McCarthy continued his captaincy.
His performance against the Kangaroos was a testament to the importance of experienced and respected heads on the field.
"His captaincy, his leadership in the middle to turn us and get us going in the direction that we needed to, some early kicks that really helped put us in a better position to get that momentum back, Doc was impressive for me," he said.
"There's reasons why Doc is captain, his heart bleeds what this club is about, the past of the club, now, and the future of the club.
"There's a reason why Doc is skipper and it'll stay that way until he decides it's time to pass it on."
A comprehensive win, Kangaroos' captain coach Nathan Rose was missed, while injuries to Bowie Foster and Hayden Jolliffe didn't help them.
Defending their line like their lives depended on it, Bulls made sure to punish Kangaroos for any mistakes, and fill the gaps so there was no easy score.
Bulls focus now shifts to next weekend's game against Brothers where they'll hope to make it three wins in a row.
