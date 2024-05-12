Bulls on the board as they overcome mental lapses against struggling Tumut

Southcity have earned their first win of the season against the struggling reigning premiers.
A maiden win for new coach Cleve McGhie, the Bulls started their season strong with a draw against Young, but hadn't been able to get over their opponents until now.
McGhie said while it came later than they'd hoped, it felt good all the same.
"It was good, it's been probably four or five weeks later than what we expected but we finally did it," McGhie said.
The Bulls have been suffering from lapses in concentration throughout the early season, which has punished them in their quest for wins.
Shortening those lapses this week, McGhie was pleased the side kept themselves ahead until the final whistle.
Leading at half time in several games so far this season, they've struggled to click back into gear after half-time.
"This week we had that lapse again, but it was a shorter period of time," he said.
"Our mental attention came back a lot quicker than it has in the past and that was the difference in getting a win this week and not getting a win in previous weeks."
Patience with the ball was key this week, with McGhie feeling the side felt more comfortable in their brand of play.
Not being pulled into playing the way their opponent wanted to, but taking control of the game.
Jumarne Little-Kearnes was a standout for McGhie.
The young fullback is part of a large cohort of youth within the squad, and has been impressing in recent weeks.
"Marne has been an absolute standout for the squad the last few weeks, since round one," McGhie said.
"He's safe at the back, he's got lightning speed, some good passing skills, he's an all-rounder.
"The credit I give the most to him is his ability and commitment to put his body on the line and stop tries or save tries."
It's young players like Little-Kearnes that made McGhie want to take on the coaching role this season.
Removing veterans captain Kyle McCarthy, Tim Hurst, and Dana Ratu, McGhie estimates the side has an average age close to 21.
Building that future for the club is part of his goal as coach.
"We're a really young squad outside of three or four players," he said.
"It was one of the reasons I signed with the club, for me as a coach, it's not about while I'm here or while your Docs and Timmy Hursts and Danas are still playing, it's the life of the club beyond.
"I want to have that impact and build that base now while they've got some young players coming through and looking at the 16s and 18s that are coming through too."
McGhie said the team will enjoy the win, but come Tuesday, all focus will be on their round six game against Kangaroos.
