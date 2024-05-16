'It'll be a big challenge': Bennett keen for local clash against Kangaroos

Southcity's Mitch Bennett is looking forward to the Bulls huge clash against Kangaroos on Sunday at Equex Centre.
The Bulls enter the clash after picking up their first win of the season last weekend against Tumut while Kangaroos will be fresh after having the round five bye.
Bennett said it should be a good match against Kangaroos and he revealed there's a bit of a rivalry between the three Wagga clubs.
"Yeah it'll be good," Bennett said.
"It's always pretty good versing the other Wagga teams, there's a bit of a rivalry against both of them.
"They're a pretty good team, I think they're sitting second and they've got some good players.
"It'll be a big challenge and it will probably show where we are up to as well."
Kangaroos are yet to lose a game this season having defeated Tumut, Brothers and Gundagai, while they also had a 22-all draw against Albury.
Bennett was fully aware of the challenge ahead of the Bulls and he revealed that preventing lapses would be crucial if they wanted to grab the win.
"I think it's just got to be a full 80-minute performance by us," he said.
"They are a pretty good side and they've got some really good players there, so we can't be switching off at any time.
"Just being good in the middle and they've got some good backs there too, it's just being switched on for the whole 80 minutes and not giving them a sniff at all."
The Bulls had a mixed start to their season and after sharing the points with Young in round one they then recorded back-to-back losses against Albury and Junee.
A bye then allowed them to reset before they claimed a good 26-18 win on the road against the Blues.
Bennett believed the win against Tumut was one that was really important for the Bulls.
"Yeah it was huge," he said.
"We've been there about's in all of our games this year, we were just sort of letting them slip off our own mistakes.
"Going into Tumut it was a must win, so it was really good to come away with it."
Bennett thought the Bulls hadn't been too far off the mark in their first couple of games and said they'd be losing games after their own mistakes.
"I think we're just our own worst enemy at the moment," he said.
"I wasn't there for Albury, but against Junee we were winning most of the game then we just let that game slip off our own mistakes.
"Then the one against Young, we were trailing all game and brought it back last minute.
"We just need to find that intensity from the start."
Bennett believes he's enjoyed a reasonable start to the season after having had to take on a couple of new roles in the middle.
"I think I've been alright," he said.
"I've been playing a bit of lock and back row which is a bit different for me this year.
"It's been a good challenge, you can always do better but I haven't been too bad I think."
