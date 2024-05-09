Reinforcements on the way as Brothers look to continue improvement

REBUILDING Group Nine club Brothers hope to welcome more recruits in coming weeks with coach Aaron Gorrell revealing there are reinforcements on the way.
Pending immigration and deals being completed, Brothers could still add up to seven more players to their squad this season.
Gorrell revealed that Brothers are in final stage of negotiations with a utility, front rower and back rower all within the country.
Then there is a centre, winger, hooker and back rower ready to make the move but are awaiting immigration approval.
It comes as Brothers continue to chase their first win of the Group Nine season.
"We've still got plenty to come," Gorrell said.
"Hopefully we'll have two or three in the next couple of weeks then the other ones are in the hands of immigration still.
"Three of them are in the country and we're finalising negotiations with them now, they're keen to get here.
"We're open, we're still looking.
"We want to make sure we've got depth through the whole club and we want competition for spots in first grade as well.
"There's no point having 17 first graders that are comfortable for the whole year, we need to be competing each week and build that culture."
Brothers' return to the Group Nine first grade competition ended in disaster last month as they suffered a 78-6 thrashing from cross-town rivals Kangaroos.
Since then, they've shown great promise in losses against Temora (46-24) and Young (36-26).
Gorrell is not a huge fan of honorable losses but concedes there has been plenty of positives over the last two weeks.
"I'm probably not the greatest loser. I'll do most things to win but where we've been the last two weeks compared to that week one, it's a huge improvement," he said.
"We went into that round one game pretty underdone. We had a trial, which we played mostly kids, then we've had a trickle of new players turning up so it's been disruptive but I think we're slowly bringing out the type of team that we want to be.
"We were up 18-0 against Temora and had a chance to probably win the game with a couple of minutes to go on the weekend (against Young).
"We've competed but we still know we've got a long way to go but compared to round one, there's a lot of positive signs."
One of those positives has been the form of representative backrower Apenisa Driti.
Young captain-coach Tom Giles labelled him one of the best forwards in the competition after their game last Saturday and Gorrell went even further.
"I don't think I've seen a more dominant forward in country footy in a long time," Gorrell said.
"I'm just really looking forward to getting some help for him."
Brothers teenager Lochie Field has shone over the opening three weeks, stepping into five-eighth on the weekend, while Mitch Carter's versatility has been crucial, while Neti Latu played his best game yet last weekend.
Brothers hope they will regain their halves combination, Jordie Little (knee) and Kane Simpson (COVID) this weekend for the trip to Junee on Saturday.
The Diesels have won just one of their opening four games and went down to Tumut 34-16 last Saturday.
Gorrell believes it shapes as a winnable game.
"I don't know if it's just me being delusional but I've gone into all three games thinking we're going to win," he said with a laugh.
"We're going to compete, if we play like we did on the weekend we're in for a really good show.
"We've just got to take the right attitude and play like we have against the top sides for the last two weeks and we'll be in the game for a long time.
"Everyone was pretty down after that round one loss, but to the player's credit, they're pretty positive at the moment, which is good after three losses. They could have thrown the toys out of the cott and given up but they're working hard.
"We're improving and we've still got some troops we're going to bring in."
