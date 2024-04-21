Rose delivers words of encouragement in post-game address to Brothers

KANGAROOS captain-coach Nathan Rose has told cross-town rivals Brother to 'keep moving forward' after a tough return to Group Nine first grade on Saturday.
Kangaroos continued their hot start to the season by spoiling Brothers' return with an emphatic 78-6 victory at Equex Centre.
While it was another clinical performance from Kangaroos, the day was about Brothers in their return to first grade after sitting out last year's competition.
Rose and Kangaroos assistant coach Adam Perry went into the Brothers rooms after the game and addressed the opposition, encouraging them to keep building despite the difficult start.
"I just told them to put the game behind them and keep moving forward," Rose said.
"I just think it's a positive that they've got five grades across the park playing this year.
"I think their first grade will improve each week. I'm not sure where they will end up in terms of the ladder but they'll definitely improve.
"It was more a message of put it behind you boys and keep moving forward. It's just good for rugby league that they have a first grade team.
"Whether it's rugby union, rugby league, AFL, whatever, you don't want to see clubs fold."
While there was high emotion surrounding Brothers' return, Kangaroos were quick to get down to business and had the game in control by half-time.
Jake Mascini continued his brilliant start to the year by crossing for four tries. Kangaroos winger Charles Barton ended the game with 26 points.
Rose was happy with the way his team went about it.
"Obviously happy with the win," he said.
"The scoreboard probably blew out in the end a little bit.
"The first half I thought we were pretty good for majority of it. We had a little five minute lapse where we let them back in the game by a couple of our own errors and mistakes.
"I know the scoreboard was a bit blown out but we can't be doing that against the better teams."
Rose was impressed by the game of Mascini, who he said could have had five tries but chose to get his teammates involved.
"He could have had five but he was nice enough to dish one off to the boys," Rose said.
"We were a bit clunky in the second half due to the game opening up. We were chancing our hand a little bit too much, which can happen in those games but we do need to be better there."
Brothers face another tough challenge next week when they host Temora. Kangaroos have a big clash against Gundagai.
