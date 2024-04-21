The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Rose delivers words of encouragement in post-game address to Brothers

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 21 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroos centre Jake Mascini looks to break through the Brothers defence in the Group Nine game at Equex Centre on Saturday. Mascini crossed for four tries on the day. Picture by Bernard Humphries
Kangaroos centre Jake Mascini looks to break through the Brothers defence in the Group Nine game at Equex Centre on Saturday. Mascini crossed for four tries on the day. Picture by Bernard Humphries

KANGAROOS captain-coach Nathan Rose has told cross-town rivals Brother to 'keep moving forward' after a tough return to Group Nine first grade on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.