The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Driti says Brothers first grade return important for juniors, community

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 18 2024 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apenisa Driti will run out for Brothers in their return to Group Nine first grade. Picture by Les Smith
Apenisa Driti will run out for Brothers in their return to Group Nine first grade. Picture by Les Smith

Apenisa Driti will make his Group Nine debut this weekend as Wagga Brothers make their return to the first grade competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.