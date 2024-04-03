The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

No panic at Brothers as Riverina forward jumps on board for 2024

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 3 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After making a big impression for Riverina, Apenisa Driti has made the move to Brothers from Group 20 club Darlington Point Coleambally. Picture by Matt Malone
After making a big impression for Riverina, Apenisa Driti has made the move to Brothers from Group 20 club Darlington Point Coleambally. Picture by Matt Malone

Brothers have snared a standout Riverina performer just before the start of the Group Nine season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.