Papua New Guinea representative among the new faces at Brothers

Aaron Gorrell feels like he's reached out to thousand players to help relaunch Brothers as a first grade side.
There have been plenty of disappointments along the way however he remains confident of being able to get a competitive side together.
Brothers have four new recruits at the club, with the prospect of more on the horizon.
Papua New Guinea international Henry Noki leads the charge.
The front rower has played two Tests for the Kumuls and was part of the PNG Hunters squad in the Queensland Cup last year.
Gorrell expects he will be the first of many countrymen to arrive.
"We're just waiting on a few visa clearances but will have a fair swag of PNG boys coming, who have all played at an adequate level," Gorrell said.
"We will be physical, you're going to know you've played us and we are still speaking to a couple from New Zealand which we're pretty confident we will get.
"I'm still talking to a couple from Canberra who might come over.
"We've just got to sort a few things out but I'm confident we're looking good."
Melvin Quiroga has arrived from France while Henry Rosita and Neti Latu have both linked with the club from Victoria.
Both have experience in junior representative pathways.
After Brothers didn't play first grade last year due to a lack of numbers, the Wagga club has been forced to look outside the region as they look to get things back on track.
Not only to keep within the player points index but because they haven't had the buy-in from some of their former players.
"We're bringing a lot in as we have to," Gorrell said.
"It's been a bit disappointing as he had a lot of local blokes early commit verbally and some of them have backed out.
"I guess you don't want those people at your club anyway, as my word is pretty good, so we've had to recruit far and wide."
"I put some sort of squad down on paper and we're looking ok.
"I'm confident by our first game we'll have a very competitive team."
Brothers will take on Kangaroos in their return on April 20.
They will have an extra week to prepare with the club having the bye in the first round.
Numbers at training have been a concern, but the former NRL player is hoping with more players due to arrive soon things will improve as their return date nears.
"I would like a few more at training at the moment but we know what we've got coming and all the PNG boys are coming out of a full pre-season, and they more than less play all year long so we know they are coming here fully wound up," Gorrell said.
"We just have to make sure the people who are training now are the same and we will be ready to go."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.