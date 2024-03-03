The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Gorrell laments costly calls as Riverina fall just short of epic comeback

MM
By Matt Malone
March 3 2024 - 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina winger Melvin Quiroga breaks through the Monaro defence as he almost inspired a comeback victory for the home team in the opening round of the Country Championships at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Matt Malone
Riverina winger Melvin Quiroga breaks through the Monaro defence as he almost inspired a comeback victory for the home team in the opening round of the Country Championships at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Matt Malone

RIVERINA's Country Championships campaign is over after a late comeback fell agonisingly short against Monaro on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.