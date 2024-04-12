Group Nine season preview: Who's in, who's out, who'll end up premiers

What the coach says: We're a lot fitter and have a much more tight-knit side than we did last year with a lot more trainers. We don't have a big pack so we're going to have to play tough and we just won't go with teams if we want to bash and barge and are going to have to play smarter footy. We're very capable but just have to play the way we need to play. I think there's a couple of really strong teams this year then it's pretty even across the board. If we didn't have finals it would be a very, very bad season.

