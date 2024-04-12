Group Nine season preview: Who's in, who's out, who'll end up premiers

There were plenty of title contenders last year, with four teams separated by four points at the top of the ladder, before Tumut finished on top.
It was a timely win for the Blues with a massive player number of their players looking to go out on a high. How they can stop a ladder slide is just one of the intrigues ahead of the start of the Group Nine season.
After just missing out last year, Kangaroos and Temora will be itching to take another step forward while Young certainly have been busy as they look to end their premiership drought.
The chasing pack has gotten stronger with Junee and Albury bringing in plenty of new faces while Southcity and Gundagai are no strangers to success in the near past.
Brothers are the biggest unknown but things look to be shaping up after retuning to a nine-team competition
Coach: Justin Carney (second season)
Last year: Fifth (16 points)
Key gains: Sam Lulia, Ben Lee, Tumanme Turganivalu, Andrew Bonetti, Rob Meeks, Paul Karaitiana
Key losses: Sam Collins, Ty Fletcher
What the club says: (Herb Stratton) I think we will be a stronger team than last year, we've got plenty of depth as while we've turned over a few blokes we've bought in and we've been lucky with a few blokes coming to town who are very good footballers. The club is in real good shape.
What we say: With Justin Carney heading into his second year at the helm, the Thunder haven't had the same level of turnover this season which can only be a positive for them. They still go into the season as a bit of an unknown quantity, with just average trial results but if there latest attempt to find a much needed halves combination comes to fruition it will help them take a big step forward.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Aaron Gorrell (first season)
Last year: Did not play
Key gains: Jordan Little, Bas Blackett, Melvin Quiroga, Apenisa Driti, Henry Rosita,Neti Latu, Henry Noki, Brendan Bigam, Junior Igila, Mathew Wauwe, Limbi Henry,Aseri Bale, Epeli Sigatagitagi
Key losses: Not applicable
What the coach says: It was obviously always going to be tough and we haven't shied away from that. I think we've recruited well, it's going to take us a little bit of time to be where we want to be but we'll warm into the season and he will compete.
What we say: Brothers have put in plenty of work for their return to first grade but have struggled to get all the fruits from their labour. While some of their recruits already here have already shown real potential, the lack of buying back in from their club juniors is a real concern as are their immigration issues. Hopefully it all comes together for them, as the Group is better for their involvement, but it could be a very tough year if things don't turn around quickly.
Prediction: Last
Coach: Derek Hay and Blake Dunn (second season)
Last year: Sixth (16 points)
Key gains: James Morgan, Will Herring, Josh Soronakadavu
Key losses: Mat Lyons, Jack Lyons, Joe Bromage, Manu Vanisi, Tristan Eldridge
What the coach says: We're a lot fitter and have a much more tight-knit side than we did last year with a lot more trainers. We don't have a big pack so we're going to have to play tough and we just won't go with teams if we want to bash and barge and are going to have to play smarter footy. We're very capable but just have to play the way we need to play. I think there's a couple of really strong teams this year then it's pretty even across the board. If we didn't have finals it would be a very, very bad season.
What we say: It was a big fall from grace for the Tigers after going from unbeaten premiers to missing out on finals in 2023. Things don't really look like improving that dramatically despite the addition of James Morgan with the club's depth, which was once a real strength, being put under pressure and with no junior grades this year things mightn't get better any time soon. Will be more competitive this season after reverting away from travelling players but may lack some punch
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Nathan Rose (second season)
Last year: Second (24 points)
Key gains: Zeik Foster, Jake Dooley, Zac Graham
Key losses: Latrell Siegwalt, Luke Ingram, Ryan Cronin, Casey Lynch, Troy Barby
What the coach says: I think we're in a better spot than we were last year at this time of the year.
What we say: Kangaroos almost had two hands on the trophy last year before letting things slip but seem to be nursing a premiership hangover with having won a premiership. They haven't looked the same outfit so far this pre-season with some big losses in the forward pack but have some of the most talented players in the competition controlling the strings so can never be discounted.
Prediction: Third
Coach: Daniel Foley (first season)
Last year: Last (12 points)
Key gains: Joel Munro, Stu Dunbar, Tim Crellin, Pete Adam, Chase Bernard, Ben Shea, Damian Willis, Cade Price, Edan Price
Key losses: Will McDermott
What the assistant coach says: (Damian Willis) I think we're in a pretty good place. We've trained hard in the off-season, put in the effort like I'm sure every Group Nine club has, and the expectation is really small goals. For us we want to win more games than we did last year, be competitive week-in and week-out and stick to the process, not what is happening in the game. Everyone wants to play semi-final football and that's definitely achievable with the side the club has put together over the last six months or so with the recruiting. It's all positive signs for our club.
What we say: The Diesels have been busy in the pre-season looking to build back up. They were far from disgraced in their return to first grade last season, despite picking up the wooden spoon, and have turned to some experienced heads to help them take the next step. It should help turn them into a finals contender.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Cleve McGhie (first season)
Last year: Seventh (14 points)Key gains: Cleve McGhie, Tim Hurst, Joe Tuinayau
Key losses: James Morgan, Maleke Morris
What the coach says: I want the boys to live up to what our values are as a first grade squad but more importantly it's about the individual performance not the team. I'm confident and comfortable if our boys are fulfilling their strengths and doing it to the best of their ability as a team the result will resolve itself.
What we say: Southcity have been in the doldrums for the past few seasons where they are competitive but not really getting the results they want. They've had a positive pre-season and really seem to be responding to what Cleve McGhie is trying to bring to the club but they've lost their biggest strike weapon for the second season in a row and without too many additions that's hard to deal with.
Prediction: Eighth
Coach: Josh McCrone (fourth season)
Last year: Third (26 points)
Key gains: Hayden Philp, Will McDermott, Maleke Morris
Key losses: Luke Skidmore
What the coach says: I think it will be a very competitive season. In the three years I've been here the gap between the bottom sides has got less and less and I think it's going to be the same this year. We've had a bit of a disjointed pre-season but the fact we've only lost one and picked up three decent first grades suggests we'll have a fairly good crack but it doesn't count for much until you get out on the field and play.
What we say: Temora were the most consistent season last year but with a horror draw finals football proved to be a different beast. After going more than a decade with a finals appearance, they've played in four without success over the past two years. Bringing in some more forward might help them take that next step.
Prediction: Second
Coach: Zac Masters
Last year: Premiers (24 points)
Key gains: Kyle Danilczak, Lochlan McGill
Key losses: Lachlan Bristow, Adam Pearce, Jacob Sturt, Michael Fenn, Tom Hickson, Robbie Byatt, Mitch Ivill, Brayden Draber
What the coach says: It's quite obvious we've lost a lot of players and I don't know if I've seen a more unlucky side before the season starts in terms of bloke who have left that we weren't expecting, in terms of Brayden and Mitch, and then injuries we've had throughout the pre-season with one half doing his ACL another outside back has hurt his knee and now a couple of guys leaving it's been tough but we still have a squad there I'm confident can compete.
What we say: Tumut always knew they were in for a big turnover of players but never imagined the extent of it. They've lost most of their side from last year's grand final and to make things worse have struggled to attract new faces to the club. There's still some talent there but after being the most consistent team over the last five years while need to draw on all of it to avoid a massive slide down the ladder.
Prediction: Seventh
Coach: Tom Giles (first season)
Last year: Fourth (24 points)
Key gains: Lachlan Gale, Che Hyslop, Devon Makoare-Boyce, Nayah Freeman, Aaron Slater, Jake Kambos, Jack Bush
Key losses: Nick Cornish, Zane Bijorac, Sam Graziani, Josh Ayers, Ryan Dodson, Mick Dodson
What the coach says: It's really anyone's game and anyone on their day can win. Sides have signed a few players and even Brothers are going to be pretty strong. It really is the closest comp we've seen here in a while and with us there's always an expectation to go well but I think the boys aren't really focused on that drought and expectation but we will see when the going gets tough.
What we say: It's been another big off-season full of change for Young but this time they might get it right. Getting the right balance of travelling players and locals has been a juggling act that hasn't always come off but now the club boosts a forward pack to envy with options everywhere you look. A serious injury to Nic Hall is a big blow but he's ahead of schedule and his return could be just what the club needs to end that premiership drought.
Prediction: Premiers
