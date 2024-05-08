Job well done: Police arrest nine people linked to property theft

Riverina police who have been working around the clock to combat the spike in property crime across the region have been recognised for their efforts.
The Riverina Police District launched Strike Force Rubie in January following a spate of petty theft offences across Wagga and nearby areas in December 2023.
In two weeks officers attached to the squad made eight arrests during investigations into a number of break-ins targeting elderly residents.
Included in those arrests was that of a 15-year-old boy following a break and enter at a business on Baylis Street about 5.30pm on Thursday, January 11.
The boy allegedly stole cash before fleeing the scene.
On Wednesday at the Riverina Police District Award ceremony Sergeant Timothy Brakenridge, Detective Senior Constable Blake Knagge and Intelligence Analyst Margaret Dacey received District Commander's Awards.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson said the award was for their dedication and contribution to Strike Force Rubie in combatting the spike in property crime.
"The members of Strike Force Rubie have examplified professionalism and determination," Inspector Gibson said.
"Their efforts have resulted in the arrests of nine offenders, 23 charges laid and three search warrants executed.
"Most notably, their actions have led to a remarkable 75 per cent reduction in break and enter-dwelling offences across the district.
"In recognition of their outstanding service and invaluable contribution to the safety and well-being of our community, we hereby commend the members of Strike Force Rubie for their dedication to duty."
