Eight arrests in two weeks as strike force cracks down on Wagga property crime

Eight people have been arrested in two weeks after a police strike force was set up to investigate a number of break-ins targeting elderly residents across Wagga.
Strike Force Rubie was launched in January to investigate a small group of offenders committing property crime and targeting older members of the community.
Investigators believe offenders are targeting cash, phones and motor vehicles, which are being used to commit further offences.
Riverina Police District commander Acting Superintendent Nadine Roberts said the offenders were known to police and believed to be youth.
"Wagga slowly and progressively, since, say August last year, has seen a slow increase in this specific property related crime," Superintendent Roberts said.
"Moving into December and January was when we saw it escalate, which obviously deserved an escalated response."
On January 2, an 83-year-old woman was confront by intruders who broke into her home in Glenfield Park at about 3.30am.
Hours before the incident, about 1.15am a nursing home in Wagga was broken into and an elderly man was also confronted by intruders.
Prior to that, on December 11, several complexes at the Settlers Village and Riverina Gums Retirement Village were also broken into.
Through investigations, Superintendent Roberts said the dedicated specialist team of investigators were working to meet the burden of proof so they could have a successful prosecution.
In the meantime, residents are being told to ensure they are taking the necessary steps to secure their homes.
"On the other hand, vulnerable members of the community are making themselves vulnerable in relation to not always keeping their homes safe," Superintendent Roberts said.
"This is not solely a police problem. This is a society problem. It's a community problem. It's a parental problem. It's a government problem and that deserves a consistent approach in combating the problem.
"So we need all those key stakeholders to band together and work with us to combat the problem together."
Riverina Police District Detective Inspector Jill Gibson said there were several ways residents can ensure their homes are better secured.
From removable sensor lights to putting dowel in the window to prevent it opening past a certain point, Inspector Gibson said one trip to Bunnings would open an endless list of possibilities.
Another way to keep safe was in numbers, with residents also urged to familiarise themselves with the people on their street.
"There's a lot of things that you can do that don't require terrific hearing or eyesight, just simple things like lighting is fantastic," Inspector Gibson said.
"It just deters people from coming into the house."
Police will be partnering with the Wagga Marketplace, offering free security demonstrations to residents who may not be tech-savvy.
"We're doing a lot of work in the community this year and we're lucky enough to partner with the Wagga Marketplace," Inspector Gibson said.
"On the last Thursday of each month we're gonna hold the Bush Telegraph and the Bush Telegraph is designed around rapid information, rapid spread.
"We are going to be targeting getting information out on home safety.
"So we'll have a number of demonstrations, we'll have lots of information and we'll have staff down there that you can come and speak to."
Anyone with information about break and enters or who witnesses any suspicious behaviour has been urged to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Safety tips can be found at police.nsw.gov.au/safety_and_prevention/crime_prevention/home_safety
