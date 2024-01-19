Teen charged after Baylis Street business allegedly robbed

A teenager has been charged after a Baylis Street business was allegedly broken into and robbed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police were called to a business on Baylis Street, Wagga, at about 5.30pm on Thursday, January 11, following reports of a stealing offence.
Officers were told cash was allegedly stolen from the till before a teenager fled the scene.
Police responded and established a crime scene, before commencing an investigation.
Around 7am on Friday Southern Mongoose (Strike Force Rubie) investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Ashmont.
A 15-year-old male teenager was arrested a short time later and conveyed to Wagga Police Station
He was charged with enter building/land w/i commit indictable offence, larceny and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
He was refused bail to appear before a children's court on Friday.
Inquiries under Southern Mongoose (Strike Force Rubie) continue.
In January 2024, Strike Force Rubie was launched to investigate a small group of offenders committing property crime and targeting elderly residents.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.